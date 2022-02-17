Hamburger icon
Amusement park operator Cedar Fair rejects SeaWorld offer

One of the nation’s biggest amusement park chains has rejected an offer to be taken over by SeaWorld Entertainment

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Cedar Fair Entertainment, one of the nation’s biggest amusement park operators, has rejected an offer to be taken over by SeaWorld Entertainment, the Florida-base company said.

SeaWorld confirmed Tuesday that its offer to acquire Cedar Fair was rejected.

“Unfortunately, we do not see a path to a transaction,” a SeaWorld statement said.

Cedar Fair, based in Sandusky, Ohio, had said earlier this month that it was reviewing an unsolicited bid. Details of the offer were not released.

SeaWorld, based in Orlando, operates a dozen SeaWorld, Busch Gardens and Sesame Place parks, primarily in the southern U.S.

Cedar Fair's 15 amusement and water parks from coast to coast include Cedar Point and Kings Island in Ohio, Knott’s Berry Farm near Los Angeles, Canada’s Wonderland outside Toronto, and Carowinds near Charlotte, North Carolina. It also has several hotels and campgrounds at its parks.

