Amusement park announces new security changes after shooting

Park officials said Wednesday that they have doubled the number of police hired for each night of Phantom Fall Fest and will require adult chaperones at least 21 years old for everyone under 17 who enters the park at any time during the event. Chaperones had previously been required only after 4 p.m.

Officials said they have cut down trees along the perimeter fence to improve visibility and are installing new floodlights and security cameras that will completely cover the fence line, also vowing to “significantly” increase security patrols.

“Until things change, you're going to see people sitting on that fence line the entire time we're open," Pauls said.

He said he couldn't say whether there had been a problem before with people passing things through or over the fence, but “we have had people jump the fence" to avoid paying for entry.

“Obviously it has a whole different connotation now, so now that's why we're staffing this fence line, we're lighting it up, we're adding cameras," he said.

New entry policies will also bar bags larger than “clutch purse-size" except for medical and diaper bags, and will ban masks that cover all or part of the face after 6 p.m. other than surgical or N95/KN95 face masks.

Park officials demonstrated their security screening, which was already in place, describing it as a “weapons detection" system rather than a “metal detection” system, and allowed people to walk through with keys, cellphones and the like. Paul said the presence of an older system that was no longer in use near the park entrance may have led people to believe there was no security in place, and that the older system would be removed to avoid confusion.