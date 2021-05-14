American defender Geoff Cameron signs with Cincinnati

He has played for Houston (2008-12) in MLS and Stoke in England's Premier League (2012-18) and second-tier League Championship (2018-19). He spent the past two seasons with Queens Park Rangers in the League Championship, appearing in 34 league matches and one FA Cup game this season.

“We have prioritized adding to our current backline and we welcome the opportunity to add Geoff Cameron to our team,” Cincinnati general manager Gerard Nijkamp said in a statement. “He has been a consistent contributor in nine seasons in England and we believe he will compete with our current players to earn regular minutes.”