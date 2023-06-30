Amaya leads the New York Red Bulls against the Columbus Crew

New York Red Bulls (5-6-8, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Columbus Crew (9-6-4, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Columbus -107, New York +278, Draw +249; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Frankie Amaya leads the New York Red Bulls into a matchup with the Columbus Crew following a two-goal performance against Atlanta United.

The Crew are 5-5-4 in Eastern Conference games. The Crew are first in the Eastern Conference with 38 goals. Lucas Zelarrayan leads the team with eight.

The Red Bulls are 5-5-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Red Bulls are fifth in the Eastern Conference drawing 88 corner kicks, averaging 4.6 per game.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Red Bulls won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zelarrayan has eight goals and seven assists for the Crew. Christian Ramirez has scored four goals over the last 10 games.

Amaya has two goals for the Red Bulls. Cory Burke has two goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crew: 5-3-2, averaging 2.0 goals, 5.5 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

Red Bulls: 4-3-3, averaging 1.1 goals, 4.6 shots on goal and 4.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Crew: Milos Degenek (injured), Will Sands (injured).

Red Bulls: Dylan Nealis (injured), John Tolkin (injured), Cory Burke (injured), Lewis Morgan (injured), Dante Vanzeir (injured), Serge Ngoma (injured), Steven Sserwadda (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.