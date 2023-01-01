Amari Cooper shows value to Browns with 2 TDs vs Commanders

“You see those two are very much on the same page,” Stefanski said. "The conversation wasn’t, ‘We have to get the ball to Amari.’ He’s a great player for us. When you call those players, you are thinking about him. And he came through with three really big ones. I mean two touchdowns and then the third-down play was huge as well.”

Watson marveled at Cooper's ability to be a difference-maker while playing through a hip injury, which the 28-year-old refuses to let sideline him.

“He’s super good," Watson said. “He’s still trying to get healthy. The plays that he made today while not being healthy, the sky’s the limit for him. There's really no limit for him. He can be as good as he wants to be, so I’m excited about that."

The Browns improved to 7-9 but knew before facing the Commanders they're out of the playoff race. Now they're excited to potentially spoil any chance the Pittsburgh Steelers have of making it in Week 18.

“We’d love to do that,” defensive end Myles Garrett said. “We consider them our rivals, and especially if we can’t make it, we’re definitely going to make sure those guys can’t. We’ll do everything in our power."

