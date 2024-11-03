Alonso Martínez, Thiago Martins help NYCFC force deciding match with 3-1 victory over Cincinnati

Cincinnati, which had won six of the last seven matchups with a plus-9 goal differential entering play, will host the finale on Saturday.

NYCFC grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 22nd minute when Martínez took a pass from 19-year-old defender Mitja Ilenic and scored his first postseason goal in his second career appearance and start. Ilenic's assist was his first in his first playoff appearance.

Martins sent NYCFC into halftime with a 2-0 lead when he scored unassisted in the 40th minute. It was his first postseason goal in five appearances — all starts.

Cincinnati cut its deficit in half in the 65th minute on a goal by rookie Luca Orellano — his first in the postseason — with assists from Sergio Santos and Luciano Acosta. Santos, who subbed into the match in the 57th minute, notched his third helper in 13 career postseason appearances. Acosta tallied his second this postseason and his fourth in 11 appearances with 10 starts.

Rodríguez's PK came in the seventh minute of stoppage time after he drew a foul on Cincinnati defender Chidozie Awaziem. It was his second goal in nine career playoff appearances — all starts.

Matt Freese saved four shots in his second postseason start for NYCFC.

Roman Celentano finished with one save in his eighth career playoff start for Cincinnati.

Cincinnati last played at Citi Field — home of MLB's New York Mets — in September of 2022 and had never played a playoff match there. The pitch is narrower than most other stadiums.

___

AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP