Almonacy leads Appalachian State over Akron 57-45

news
1 hour ago
Michael Almonacy had 18 points and six rebounds as Appalachian State beat Akron 57-45 in the Gulf Coast Showcase

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Michael Almonacy registered 18 points and six rebounds as Appalachian State beat Akron 57-45 in the Gulf Coast Showcase on Tuesday.

Donovan Gregory had 14 points for Appalachian State (3-3). Adrian Delph added 11 points and six rebounds.

Enrique Freeman had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Zips (2-3).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

