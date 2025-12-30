Allen's 27 points, 10 rebounds help Cavaliers overcome Wembanyama, Spurs 113-101

Wembanyama had 26 points and 14 rebounds for his 10th double-double of the season for the Spurs, who have lost two straight after winning eight consecutive games.

Stephon Castle scored 15 points for the Spurs and De'Aaron Fox 14 added points after a one-game absence due to tightness in his left adductor.

Both teams were coming off disappointing losses on Saturday, but the Cavaliers responded by snapping a two-game skid.

San Antonio had an eight-game winning streak ended in a 127-114 loss to Utah. Cleveland fell behind by 37 points on the way to a 117-100 loss to Houston.

The Cavaliers trailed by eight points in the third quarter before rallying in the fourth quarter against the Spurs.

Jaylen Tyson hit consecutive 3-pointers to give Cleveland an 87-82 lead two minutes into the final quarter. The lead swelled to 94-84 and the Spurs failed to rally as they did in the first half.

Cleveland took its first double-digit lead at 22-12 on a four-point play by De'Andre Hunter following a Luke Kornet foul on his 3-pointer in the right corner.

Hunter finished with 11 points and Kornet had 10.

Allen shot 6 for 12 while scoring 12 points in the first half, including a pair of buckets he blindly tossed behind him and off the backboard.

The Cavaliers held an early lead, but Wembanyama dazzled the sell-out crowd.

Castle threw the ball off the backboard and Wembanyama came flying through the lane to throw down a two-handed dunk three minutes into the game. Wembanyama later drained a 25-foot, 3-pointer off one foot in the final minute of the first quarter to give San Antonio a 26-25 lead.

Up next

Cavaliers: Host Phoenix on Wednesday.

Spurs: Host New York on Wednesday.

