Allen-Taylor leads Texas over Ohio State and into Elite 8

Tanaya Beacham cut the Texas lead to 64-63, and the Buckeyes called time out with 28 seconds left. Sheldon missed a jumper on the ensuing play and Texas rebounded. Harmon took a hard foul after getting the ball past half court, then sank both free throws for a 66-63 lead with 10 seconds left.

A 3-point attempt by Beacham was blocked by freshman Aaliyah Moore as the game ended.

Texas took the first lead of the game, and the teams traded leads but the Longhorns were up by two at the half. Allen-Taylor had 13 points in the first half to lead all scorers.

The teams traded leads early in the third, until a 9-0 run capped by Matharu's 3-pointer put Texas ahead 44-36. Allen-Taylor ignited the run with a basket and two free throws.

Mikesell's 3-pointer brought Ohio State within 44-43, but the Longhorns built a 50-45 lead at the end of the third quarter.

BIG PICTURE

Ohio State: The Buckeyes came in averaging 78.6 points per game, eighth in the nation, but were hampered by 43% shooting.

Texas: The Longhorns rely on a pressure defense to disrupt their opponents, and allow just 56.5 points per game. They are 25-1 this season when leading at halftime.

UP NEXT

Texas plays the winner of the Maryland-Stanford game in the Elite Eight on Sunday.

——-

More AP coverage of March Madness: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Caption Texas guard Aliyah Matharu (2) dribbles the ball against Ohio State during the first half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak) Credit: Young Kwak Credit: Young Kwak Caption Texas guard Aliyah Matharu (2) dribbles the ball against Ohio State during the first half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak) Credit: Young Kwak Credit: Young Kwak

Caption Texas forward DeYona Gaston, right, shoots over Ohio State forward Tanaya Beacham (35) during the first half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak) Credit: Young Kwak Credit: Young Kwak Caption Texas forward DeYona Gaston, right, shoots over Ohio State forward Tanaya Beacham (35) during the first half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak) Credit: Young Kwak Credit: Young Kwak

Caption Ohio State guard Taylor Mikesell (24) and Texas guard Aliyah Matharu (2) eye a loose ball during the second half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak) Credit: Young Kwak Credit: Young Kwak Caption Ohio State guard Taylor Mikesell (24) and Texas guard Aliyah Matharu (2) eye a loose ball during the second half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak) Credit: Young Kwak Credit: Young Kwak

Caption Texas guard Joanne Allen-Taylor (11) passes around Ohio State guard Taylor Mikesell (24) during the first half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak) Credit: Young Kwak Credit: Young Kwak Caption Texas guard Joanne Allen-Taylor (11) passes around Ohio State guard Taylor Mikesell (24) during the first half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak) Credit: Young Kwak Credit: Young Kwak