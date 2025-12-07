Allen leads Green Bay against Wright State after 20-point outing

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -6.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay takes on Wright State after Justin Allen scored 20 points in Green Bay's 80-78 loss to the Robert Morris Colonials.

The Raiders are 2-1 in home games. Wright State is the best team in the Horizon League at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 66.9 points while holding opponents to 43.3% shooting.

The Phoenix are 0-1 in Horizon League play. Green Bay is 0-1 in one-possession games.

Wright State's average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Green Bay gives up. Green Bay averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Wright State gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Cooper is scoring 13.7 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Raiders. Michael Imariagbe is averaging 11.1 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 55.1%.

Allen is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Phoenix. CJ O'Hara is averaging 12.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.