All-Star Garland practices with Cavs, misses third game

Garland performed shooting drills during the morning practice while wearing goggles. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said the 6-foot-1, 192-pounder will continue to wear the protection until the laceration under his left eye lid heals.

Cleveland has been without Garland since its Oct. 19 season opener in Toronto, when he was poked in the eye by Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. The shootaround was his first on-court activity since being injured.