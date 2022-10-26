springfield-news-sun logo
All-Star Garland practices with Cavs, misses third game

By BRIAN DULIK, Associated Press
39 minutes ago
All-Star point guard Darius Garland participated in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ shootaround, but missed his third straight game with a left eye injury

CLEVELAND (AP) — All-Star point guard Darius Garland participated in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ shootaround Wednesday, but missed his third straight game with a left eye injury.

Garland performed shooting drills during the morning practice while wearing goggles. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said the 6-foot-1, 192-pounder will continue to wear the protection until the laceration under his left eye lid heals.

Cleveland has been without Garland since its Oct. 19 season opener in Toronto, when he was poked in the eye by Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. The shootaround was his first on-court activity since being injured.

The Cavaliers hosted the Orlando Magic at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Garland has not been ruled out from playing Friday when they visit Boston.

Garland, who averaged 21.7 points and 8.6 assists last season, signed a rookie-max extension in July. The 5-year, $193 million contract is the largest in franchise history.

