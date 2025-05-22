All-Defensive 1st team: Evan Mobley, Draymond Green, Dyson Daniels, Luguentz Dort and Amen Thompson

Atlanta’s Dyson Daniels, Oklahoma City’s Luguentz Dort, Golden State’s Draymond Green and Houston’s Amen Thompson rounded out the first team. Daniels joined Mobley as the only players to appear on all 100 ballots; Daniels got 91 first-team nods and nine second-team votes.

Dort appeared on 99 ballots, Green — now a five-time first-team selection and a nine-time All-Defensive pick overall — appeared on 98 ballots and Thompson was on 97 ballots.

The second team was Portland’s Toumani Camara, Minnesota’s Rudy Gobert, Memphis’ Jaren Jackson Jr., Oklahoma City’s Jalen Williams and the Los Angeles Clippers’ Ivica Zubac.

Gobert is now an eight-time All-Defensive team selection.

Ballots were cast shortly before the start of the playoffs. The final awards to be handed out by the league to recognize excellence in this regular season will come Friday, when the All-NBA teams are unveiled.

The other awards that were part of that voting process and have already been unveiled: Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander winning MVP, Cleveland's Kenny Atkinson winning coach of the year, Atlanta's Dyson Daniels winning most improved player, San Antonio's Stephon Castle winning rookie of the year, Cleveland's Evan Mobley winning defensive player of the year, New York's Jalen Brunson winning clutch player of the year and Boston's Payton Pritchard winning sixth man of the year.

Other awards announced by the league since the end of the regular season: Golden State's Stephen Curry won the Twyman-Stokes teammate of the year award, Warriors teammate Draymond Green won the hustle award, Oklahoma City's Sam Presti won executive of the year and Boston's Jrue Holiday won the sportsmanship award for the second time in his career as well as the league's social justice award.

