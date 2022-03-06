All-Big East: Gillespie unanimous, Champagnie honored again

Receiving honorable mention were St. John's point guard Posh Alexander, Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner, Marquette guard Darryl Morsell and Xavier center Jack Nunge.

The conference’s head coaches vote for the all-conference teams and are not allowed to pick their own players.

The league's player of the year will come from the all-Big East first team. The winner will be announced Wednesday afternoon at Madison Square Garden before the Big East Tournament opener, when the conference also reveals its coach of the year, freshman of the year and scholar-athlete of the year.

Creighton had three players on the all-freshman team: guard Trey Alexander, forward Arthur Kaluma and point guard Ryan Nembhard, who was chosen Big East rookie of the week six times before a season-ending wrist injury late last month.

Nembhard was a unanimous selection to the all-freshman team, along with Georgetown guard Aminu Mohammed and Marquette guard Kam Jones. UConn guard Jordan Hawkins also made the squad.

St. John's Julian Champagnie (2) goes to the basket as Xavier's Jack Nunge (24) and Adam Kunkel (5) defend during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in New York. St. John's won 81-66. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Marquette's Justin Lewis (10) is guarded by Connecticut's Andre Jackson in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Seton Hall's Jared Rhoden brings the ball up during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Xavier, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Connecticut's R.J. Cole (2) drives to the basket against the defense of DePaul's Philmon Gebrewhit (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Connecticut's Adama Sanogo (21) is defended by DePaul's Nick Ongenda (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Villanova's Justin Moore (5) reacts with Collin Gillespie (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Butler, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)