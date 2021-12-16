springfield-news-sun logo
Ali scores 19 to carry Akron past Wright St. 66-48

Ali Ali had 19 points as Akron got past Wright State 66-48

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Ali Ali had 19 points as Akron topped Wright State 66-48 on Wednesday night.

Bryan Trimble Jr. had 15 points for Akron (7-3), which won its fifth straight game. Xavier Castaneda added 14 points and six rebounds.

Tanner Holden had 12 points for the Raiders (2-7). Grant Basile added 11 points and seven rebounds.

