Alcantara scheduled to start as Miami hosts Cincinnati

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Marlins will send Sandy Alcantara to the mound Saturday and the Reds plan to give Vladimir Gutierrez the start

Cincinnati Reds (71-59, second in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (53-76, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Vladimir Gutierrez (9-4, 3.68 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 73 strikeouts) Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (7-12, 3.30 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 146 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -102, Reds -116; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Miami and Cincinnati will face off on Saturday.

The Marlins are 32-32 on their home turf. Miami has a team on-base percentage of .299, led by Miguel Rojas with a mark of .328.

The Reds have gone 35-30 away from home. Cincinnati has slugged .434 this season. Nick Castellanos leads the team with a mark of .575.

The Reds won the last meeting 6-0. Wade Miley earned his 11th victory and Mike Moustakas went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Cincinnati. Zach Thompson registered his sixth loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesus Aguilar leads the Marlins with 22 home runs and is slugging .465.

Joey Votto leads the Reds with 82 RBIs and is batting .275.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 2-8, .219 batting average, 5.07 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Reds: 6-4, .220 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Zach Pop: (finger), Pablo Lopez: (rotator cuff), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Garrett Cooper: (elbow), Lewis Brinson: (thumb), Joe Panik: (undisclosed), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Jon Berti: (concussion).

Reds: Art Warren: (oblique), Brad Brach: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (elbow), Jesse Winker: (intercostal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

