AL leading hitter Steven Kwan undergoing more tests after leaving Guards' win with tight hamstring

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan will undergo further testing after leaving Saturday’s game with a tight hamstring. Kwan, who entered the day leading the American League with a .356 batting average, told manager Steve Vogt he felt some tightness in his hamstring while making a running catch down the foul line in Cleveland’s 7-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels. Vogt said Kwan was pulled in the fourth inning out of an abundance of caution. Vogt said the two-time Gold Glove winner will have more tests and be re-evaluated. The team is exepected to have more information on his status Sunday.

Credit: AP Credit: AP