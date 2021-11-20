springfield-news-sun logo
Akuchie lifts Youngstown St. past St. Thomas (MN) 79-75

Michael Akuchie had 20 points as Youngstown State narrowly defeated St. Thomas (MN) 79-75

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Michael Akuchie had 20 points as Youngstown State narrowly defeated St. Thomas (MN) 79-75 on Friday.

Myles Hunter had 14 points and six rebounds for Youngstown State (2-1). Tevin Olison added 12 points and four blocks.

Riley Miller had 20 points for the Tommies (1-3). Anders Nelson added 17 points.

