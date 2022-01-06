Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Akuchie leads Youngstown State over Robert Morris 64-60

news
1 hour ago
Michael Akuchie had 19 points and 12 rebounds to carry Youngstown State to a 64-60 win over Robert Morris

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Michael Akuchie had 19 points and 12 rebounds to carry Youngstown State to a 64-60 win over Robert Morris on Wednesday night.

Tevin Olison had 15 points and six rebounds for Youngstown State (9-5, 3-1 Horizon League). Jamir Thomas added seven rebounds.

Rasheem Dunn had 15 points for the Colonials (2-11, 0-4). Enoch Cheeks added 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Kahliel Spear had 11 points and three blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News
1
Emergency shelter opens tonight in Springfield ahead of low...
2
Springfield cancels MLK luncheon due to rise in COVID cases
3
Clark County Municipal Court cases
4
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
5
Springfield second-grader attends class from home through double...
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top