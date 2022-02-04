Akuchie carries Youngstown State past IUPUI 61-55

Dwayne Cohill had 14 points for the Penguins (13-10, 7-6 Horizon League). Myles Hunter added 12 points, while Shemar Rathan-Mayes scored 11.

B.J. Maxwell scored a career-high 22 points for the Jaguars (1-18, 0-9), who have now lost 13 straight games. Bakari LaStrap added 15 points and seven rebounds. Nathan McClure 10 rebounds.