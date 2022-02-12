Akuchie carries Youngstown St. over Detroit Mercy 82-69

Hamburger icon
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Michael Akuchie had a career-high 34 points as Youngstown State beat Detroit 82-69 on Friday night.

Akuchie made 13 of 17 shots. He added nine rebounds.

Dwayne Cohill had 16 points and seven rebounds for Youngstown State (16-10, 10-6 Horizon League), which earned its sixth straight victory. Tevin Olison added 15 points and seven rebounds.

Antoine Davis had 28 points for the Titans (10-12, 7-5). DJ Harvey added 16 points.

