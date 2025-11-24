Akron Zips and the Yale Bulldogs play in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -1; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Akron takes on Yale at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands.

The Zips are 5-1 in non-conference play. Akron is the MAC leader with 12.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Evan Mahaffey averaging 2.5.

The Bulldogs have a 5-1 record in non-conference games. Yale averages 84.0 points while outscoring opponents by 13.5 points per game.

Akron averages 11.8 made 3-pointers per game, 4.3 more made shots than the 7.5 per game Yale gives up. Yale scores 13.7 more points per game (84.0) than Akron allows to opponents (70.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tavari Johnson is shooting 43.2% and averaging 16.3 points for the Zips. Bowen Hardman is averaging 10.2 points.

Nick Townsend is scoring 19.5 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Riley Fox is averaging 12.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.