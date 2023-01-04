Akron wins 76-51 against Northern Illinois

Freeman also contributed 15 rebounds and three steals for the Zips (9-5). Greg Tribble scored 16 points while shooting 5 of 6 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line, and added three steals. Nate Johnson recorded eight points and went 3 of 6 from the field.

Zarigue Nutter led the way for the Huskies (4-10) with 11 points and nine rebounds. Keshawn Williams added 10 points for Northern Illinois. Anthony Crump also put up seven points and two blocks.