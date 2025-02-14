Akron visits Toledo on 5-game road slide

BOTTOM LINE: Akron will look to break its five-game road losing streak when the Zips visit Toledo.

The Rockets are 9-1 in home games. Toledo ranks fifth in the MAC with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Sammi Mikonovwicz averaging 4.5.

The Zips are 3-8 in MAC play. Akron ranks fifth in the MAC with 32.6 rebounds per game led by Shelbee Brown averaging 8.7.

Toledo is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 42.5% Akron allows to opponents. Akron averages 63.6 points per game, 1.1 more than the 62.5 Toledo gives up to opponents.

The Rockets and Zips match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kendall Carruthers is averaging 10.9 points for the Rockets. Mikonovwicz is averaging 12.1 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 53.3% over the last 10 games.

Brown is averaging 12.5 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Zips. Alexus Mobley is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 8-2, averaging 65.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points per game.

Zips: 2-8, averaging 59.1 points, 29.7 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.