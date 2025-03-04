Akron visits Toledo after Simmons' 21-point performance

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Zips -5; over/under is 164.5

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo hosts Akron after Javan Simmons scored 21 points in Toledo's 87-74 loss to the Buffalo Bulls.

The Rockets are 8-3 on their home court. Toledo is 7-9 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Zips are 15-1 in MAC play. Akron is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Toledo's average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Akron gives up. Akron averages 83.4 points per game, 4.7 more than the 78.7 Toledo gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Lewis is averaging 15.5 points for the Rockets. Bryce Ford is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tavari Johnson is averaging 13 points and 3.9 assists for the Zips. Nate Johnson is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 5-5, averaging 76.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points per game.

Zips: 9-1, averaging 82.0 points, 34.8 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.