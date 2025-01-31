Akron visits Kent State following Batsch's 33-point outing

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State plays Akron after Jenna Batsch scored 33 points in Kent State's 79-59 victory over the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The Golden Flashes have gone 9-2 in home games. Kent State is the MAC leader with 37.1 rebounds per game led by Bridget Dunn averaging 10.1.

The Zips are 3-6 against MAC opponents. Akron is ninth in the MAC with 11.6 assists per game led by Zakia Rasheed averaging 2.7.

Kent State makes 44.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than Akron has allowed to its opponents (41.9%). Akron averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Kent State gives up.

The Golden Flashes and Zips square off Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mya Babbitt averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Flashes, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc. Batsch is averaging 16.1 points and 4.1 assists over the past 10 games.

Alexus Mobley is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Zips. Rasheed is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 8-2, averaging 76.8 points, 35.5 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Zips: 4-6, averaging 64.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.