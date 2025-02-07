Akron visits Georgia Southern following Brown's 32-point outing

BOTTOM LINE: Akron faces Georgia Southern after Shelbee Brown scored 32 points in Akron's 70-64 loss to the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Eagles are 4-5 in home games. Georgia Southern allows 66.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.1 points per game.

The Zips are 2-8 on the road. Akron is sixth in the MAC with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Brown averaging 5.8.

Georgia Southern scores 65.5 points per game, 2.4 fewer points than the 67.9 Akron allows. Akron averages 64.8 points per game, 1.8 fewer than the 66.6 Georgia Southern gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: McKenna Eddings is shooting 27.3% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 8.8 points. Indya Green is shooting 47.9% and averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

Brown is averaging 12.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and two steals for the Zips. Alexus Mobley is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 66.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Zips: 2-8, averaging 60.9 points, 29.8 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.