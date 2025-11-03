Akron tips off season at home against James Madison

James Madison Dukes at Akron Zips
Akron, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Zips -7.5; over/under is 153.5
BOTTOM LINE: Akron begins the season at home against James Madison.
Akron finished 28-7 overall with a 16-0 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Zips averaged 84.0 points per game last season, 12.7 from the free-throw line and 32.1 from beyond the arc.
James Madison finished 20-12 overall with a 5-8 record on the road a season ago. The Dukes averaged 73.9 points per game while shooting 43.9% from the field and 34.6% from deep last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
