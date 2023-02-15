X
Akron takes down Eastern Michigan 78-51

1 hour ago
Led by Enrique Freeman's 22 points, the Akron Zips defeated the Eastern Michigan Eagles 78-51 on Tuesday night

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Enrique Freeman had 22 points in Akron's 78-51 win over Eastern Michigan on Tuesday night.

Freeman also added 15 rebounds for the Zips (18-8, 10-3 Mid-American Conference). Xavier Castaneda scored 16 points while going 5 of 14 from the floor, including 3 for 11 from distance, and 3 for 3 from the line. Nate Johnson was 5 of 11 shooting (3 for 6 from distance) to finish with 13 points.

Emoni Bates led the way for the Eagles (6-20, 3-10) with 13 points and two blocks. Noah Farrakhan added 11 points for Eastern Michigan. In addition, Orlando Lovejoy finished with seven points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

