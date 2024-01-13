Akron takes down Buffalo 76-59

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Enrique Freeman scored 21 points as Akron beat Buffalo 76-59 on Friday night.

Freeman had 15 rebounds for the Zips (12-4, 4-0 Mid-American Conference). Greg Tribble finished 8 of 13 from the field to add 18 points. Sammy Hunter shot 4 for 7, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Sy Chatman led the Bulls (2-14, 1-3) in scoring, finishing with 23 points and seven rebounds. Buffalo also got 11 points and six assists from Isaiah Adams. Shawn Fulcher also had seven points.

Akron took the lead with 49 seconds left in the first half and did not give it up. Freeman led his team in scoring with 11 points in the first half to help put them up 34-30 at the break. Akron extended its lead to 57-41 during the second half, fueled by a 10-0 scoring run. Freeman scored a team-high 10 points in the second half.

