Akron takes down Buffalo 76-59

Sy Chatman led the Bulls (2-14, 1-3) in scoring, finishing with 23 points and seven rebounds. Buffalo also got 11 points and six assists from Isaiah Adams. Shawn Fulcher also had seven points.

Akron took the lead with 49 seconds left in the first half and did not give it up. Freeman led his team in scoring with 11 points in the first half to help put them up 34-30 at the break. Akron extended its lead to 57-41 during the second half, fueled by a 10-0 scoring run. Freeman scored a team-high 10 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.