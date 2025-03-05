Akron plays Eastern Michigan on home slide

BOTTOM LINE: Akron is looking to break its six-game home slide with a victory against Eastern Michigan.

The Zips are 6-9 on their home court. Akron is second in the MAC with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Shelbee Brown averaging 3.0.

The Eagles are 1-15 in MAC play. Eastern Michigan is 1-17 against opponents with a winning record.

Akron averages 62.4 points per game, 14.2 fewer points than the 76.6 Eastern Michigan allows. Eastern Michigan averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Akron allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is averaging 12.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Zips. Alexus Mobley is averaging 10 points over the last 10 games.

Sisi Eleko is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 10.2 rebounds for the Eagles. Olivia Smith is averaging 12.6 points and 1.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 0-10, averaging 57.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Eagles: 1-9, averaging 58.8 points, 28.9 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.