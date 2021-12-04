Akron hires Oregon offensive coordinator Moorhead as coach

Moorhead has been a head coach at Mississippi State (14-12 in two seasons) and FCS Fordham (38-13 in four seasons) and has been directing the Ducks’ offense the last two seasons.

No. 10 Oregon's promising season came to disappointing end Friday night when the Ducks (10-3) were routed for the second time in three weeks by Utah. Moorhead's move also comes amid speculation that Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal is being pursued by his alma mater, Miami.