Akron hangs on to beat Eastern Michigan 25-21 for first MAC win this season

The Eagles (5-3, 2-2) had taken a 21-18 lead on Delbert Mimms' fourth-down plunge midway through the fourth quarter after an unsportsmanlike penalty at the Akron 5 gave EMU a first down.

Jordon Simmons had 109 yards rushing on 16 carries for Akron. Finley threw for 122 yards before being knocked out of the game while throwing his winning TD pass.

Cole Snyder was 28-of-47 passing for 346 yards and two scores for EMU. Oran Singleton had 102 yards on 10 catches.

