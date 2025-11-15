Akron faces Cleveland State, aims to break road slide

BOTTOM LINE: Akron will aim to stop its three-game road losing streak when the Zips visit Cleveland State.

Cleveland State finished 27-10 overall last season while going 15-2 at home. The Vikings averaged 74.5 points per game while shooting 47.3% from the field and 34.3% from 3-point range last season.

Akron finished 10-21 overall a season ago while going 2-12 on the road. The Zips averaged 62.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.7 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.