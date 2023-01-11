BreakingNews
Man arrested for severely injuring woman, tying up another in Clark County
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Akron earns 74-70 victory against Bowling Green

news
1 hour ago
Led by Enrique Freeman's 21 points, the Akron Zips defeated the Bowling Green Falcons 74-70 on Tuesday night

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Enrique Freeman had 21 points and Akron beat Bowling Green 74-70 on Tuesday night.

Freeman also had 16 rebounds for the Zips (10-6, 2-1 Mid-American Conference). Sammy Hunter scored 19 points while going 7 of 9 (4 for 6 from distance). Xavier Castaneda was 6 of 16 shooting (3 for 8 from distance) to finish with 16 points.

The Falcons (8-8, 2-1) were led by Leon Ayers III, who recorded 19 points. Kaden Metheny added 16 points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals for Bowling Green. Rashaun Agee also had 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Man arrested for severely injuring woman, tying up another in Clark...
2
2 indicted on murder charges after fatal Springfield New Year’s Day...
3
Man who died in Springfield machine shop incident identified
4
These 21 people were indicted in Clark County
5
Northeastern school building closed because of mechanical issue
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top