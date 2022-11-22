Akron earns 72-53 victory against Western Kentucky

Freeman added 11 rebounds for the Zips (3-1). Xavier Castaneda scored 16 points, going 6 of 12 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from distance, and 3 for 3 from the line. Greg Tribble recorded nine points and finished 4 of 9 from the field.

Emmanuel Akot led the way for the Hilltoppers (3-1) with 13 points. Dayvion McKnight added 12 points for Western Kentucky. In addition, Fallou Diagne had eight points.