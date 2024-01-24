Akron defeats Ohio 67-58

Led by Enrique Freeman's 19 points, the Akron Zips defeated the Ohio Bobcats 67-58 on Tuesday night
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Enrique Freeman scored 19 points as Akron beat Ohio 67-58 on Tuesday night for its seventh straight victory.

Freeman also contributed 14 rebounds for the Zips (15-4, 7-0 Mid-American Conference). Shammah Scott scored 10 points and added five rebounds. Greg Tribble shot 3 of 5 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 10 points.

The Bobcats (9-10, 3-4) were led in scoring by Shereef Mitchell, who finished with 14 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Jaylin Hunter added 11 points and six rebounds for Ohio. In addition, AJ Clayton had 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

