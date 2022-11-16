Akron defeats Morgan State 65-59

Freeman also contributed 13 rebounds and three blocks for the Zips (2-1). Xavier Castaneda scored 16 points and added six rebounds. Nate Johnson recorded 11 points and finished 4 of 6 from the field.

The Bears (1-3) were led in scoring by Isaiah Burke, who finished with 18 points. Morgan State also got 10 points and eight rebounds from Malik Miller. David McCullough also had seven points, seven rebounds and three blocks.