Ajayi and Bizjack score 20 to help Butler beat Wright State 94-69

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Michael Ajayi and Finley Bizjack both had 20 points to help Butler defeat Wright State 94-69 on Friday.

Ajayi had eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (6-1). Bizjack shot 7 for 16 (4 for 9 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line. Yohan Traore shot 6 of 6 from the field and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points.

The Raiders (4-4) were led by Solomon Callaghan, who posted 17 points. TJ Burch added 13 points, five assists and three steals for Wright State. Michael Cooper had 12 points.

Jamie Kaiser Jr. scored eight points in the first half and Butler went into the break trailing 32-29. Bizjack scored 17 points in the second half to help lead Butler to a 25-point victory.

Butler's next game is Tuesday against Eastern Michigan at home, and Wright State visits Youngstown State on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

