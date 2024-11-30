Air Force Falcons play the Wright State Raiders Saturday

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -9.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force heads to Wright State for a Division 1 Division matchup Saturday.

The Raiders are 2-0 on their home court. Wright State is 2-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.3 turnovers per game.

The Falcons are 0-1 in road games. Air Force is 1-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 9.7 turnovers per game.

Wright State's average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Air Force allows. Air Force averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Wright State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Noel is scoring 20.8 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Raiders.

Ethan Taylor is shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc with 4.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, while averaging 19 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.