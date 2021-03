Aho's OT goal lifts Hurricanes over Blue Jackets 4-3

Zach Werenski and Cam Atkinson also scored for the Blue Jackets, and Joonas Korpisalo made 29 saves.

After a scoreless first, a Blue Jackets' second-period push finally paid off when Werenski fielded a rebounded puck off the back boards and bounced it in off Nedeljkovic's back at 7:03. The lead lasted only 46 seconds, until Paquette spun around in traffic and scored from the slot.

Necas gave Carolina a 2-1 lead late in the second when he poked a wrap-around shot in off Korpisalo's skate.

Columbus tied the game again early in the third when Atkinson's shot from the far left was inadvertently redirected by Carolina defenseman Dougie Hamilton. Niederreiter scored at 15:42 to put the Hurricanes up again.

DYAMITE DOUGIE

With an assist on Niederreriter's goal, Carolina defenseman Dougie Hamilton has registered a point in the Hurricanes' last 13 games, tying the longest point streak in the NHL this season. Toronto's Auston Matthews had a 13-game scoring streak that stretched from mid-January to mid-February. It's the longest point streak by a defenseman in franchise history.

UP NEXT

Hurricanes: Host Tampa Bay on Saturday before departing for a two-game trip to Chicago.

Blue Jackets: Open a two-game series at Detroit on Saturday, the start of a six-game trip.

