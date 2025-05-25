Agyemang stays hot scoring twice to lead Charlotte FC past Columbus Crew 3-2

The lead was short lived when at 19 minutes, out of a corner from Biel, Agyemang registered his own header into the net. At 24 minutes, Agyemang made it a one-goal lead taking a ball on the run past his defender and beat keeper Nicholas Hagen to the bottom right corner.

Agyemang now has scored four goals in his last three games.

Columbus tied it at 2-2 at the 65th minute when Malte Amundsen scored with a left footed shot from the center the box to the lower left.

Charlotte (7-7-1) got the game winner from Biel 10 minutes later converting a shot off an assist from Wilfried Zaha.

The Crew (7-2-6) inserted Hagen in place of regular starter Patrick Schulte who suffered an injury during pregame warmups. No additional details were provided about Schulte's injury.

