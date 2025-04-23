Agustín Ramírez delivers 3 hits to help Marlins beat Reds 4-3 for 3rd straight victory

Miami Marlins' Agustin Ramirez, left, follows through on a RBI double to score Eric Wagaman during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Tuesday, April 22, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

By ALANIS THAMES – Associated Press
1 hour ago
MIAMI (AP) — Agustín Ramírez walked, doubled twice and singled in his second major league game to help the Miami Marlins beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Ramírez went 2 for 3 in his MLB debut on Monday, and his five hits are the most in the first two MLB games by a Marlins player.

Xavier Edwards singled in the tiebreaking run in the seventh — a two-out dribbler to Reds reliever Graham Ashcraft. A throwing error by Ashcraft (0-2) allowed Otto Lopez to score from second.

The Marlins won their third straight game and will go for the series sweep of the Reds on Wednesday.

Lake Bachar (1-0) picked up his first major league win after striking out two in a scoreless seventh. Calvin Faucher pitched a scoreless ninth for his second save.

TJ Friedl singled and had a run-scoring double for the Reds, who fell to 2-5 in one-run games.

Reds starter Nick Martinez allowed one run and struck out four in 5 1/3 innings. Marlins starter Edward Cabrera gave up three runs and struck out seven in five innings.

Cincinnati's Noelvi Marte hit his second homer of the season, a 431-foot solo shot off Cabrera, in the third.

Key moment

Martinez was relieved by Ashcraft in the sixth after giving up a two-out infield singled to Eric Wagaman, followed by Ramírez's run-scoring double to make it 3-2.

Key stat

With the win, the Marlins improved to 8-7 at home and 11-12 overall. Miami didn't win its 10th game of the season until May 5 last year.

Up next

Reds RHP Brady Singer (3-0, 3.38) will start the final game of the series against Marlins RHP Sandy Alcantara (2-1, 7.27) on Wednesday afternoon.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Cincinnati Reds' Noelvi Marte (16) watches after hitting a solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Tuesday, April 22, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Edward Cabrera throws during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Tuesday, April 22, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Miami Marlins' Kyle Stowers hits a RBI single to score Eric Wagaman during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Tuesday, April 22, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Martinez throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Tuesday, April 22, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz steals second during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Tuesday, April 22, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz steals second during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Tuesday, April 22, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Miami Marlins' Eric Wagaman runs home to score on a RBI double hit by Agustin Ramirez during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Tuesday, April 22, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz follows through on a single during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Tuesday, April 22, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Cincinnati Reds' TJ Friedl reacts after hitting a double during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Tuesday, April 22, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

