Agee's 17 points and 15 rebounds lead Bowling Green over Western Michigan 73-65

By The Associated Press
30 minutes ago
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Rashaun Agee had 17 points and 15 rebounds in Bowling Green's 73-65 victory against Western Michigan on Tuesday night.

Jason Spurgin added 16 points for the Falcons (18-12, 9-8 Mid-American Conference). Marcus Hill finished with 13 points.

Seth Hubbard finished with 12 points for the Broncos (11-19, 8-9). B. Artis White added 11 points for Western Michigan. Anthony Crump had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Bowling Green entered halftime up 31-29. Bowling Green took the lead for good with 8:19 left in the second half on a free throw from Agee to make it a 55-54 game.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

