After statement win over Steelers, Bengals prep for 0-3 Jags

“This is something we needed,” Taylor said. “It’s just a small step in the journey for the rest of the season. We expect to be on the road, win divisional games to achieve all the things we talk about internally as a team. This was something that’s necessary. And it’s a big win. ”

WHAT'S WORKING

The offense is starting to come up with big plays. Burrow distributed the ball to eight different receivers, and running back Joe Mixon was reliable, rushing for 90 yards. The defense also had an outstanding game, sacking Roethlisberger four times, with linebacker Logan Wilson picking him off twice.

WHAT'S NEEDS HELP

Efficiency on third downs. Cincinnati has converted just one-third (12 of 36) of those opportunities through three games.

STOCK UP

The offensive line, which has heard — and deserved — a load of criticism, did not give up a sack against the Steelers. After being sacked nine times in the first two games, Burrow came out with a clean uniform. And that's with rookie Jackson Carman playing in place of injured guard Xavier Su'a-Filo. It's worth noting, however, that the Steelers were without edge defenders T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. Both were injured.

“I’d be lying if I said that it didn’t make a difference not having all their guys out there,” Burrow said.

STOCK DOWN

Tight ends were not utilized in the offense Sunday. C.J. Uzomah was targeted just once without a catch. And Drew Sample didn't make it onto the stat sheet.

INJURIES

WR Tee Higgins missed the Pittsburgh game with a shoulder injury. He is day to day. ... CB Chidobe Awuzie (groin) is day to day. .... Carman will start again in place of Su’a-Filo (leg), who is day to day. ... CB Trae Waynes (hamstring) may be close to playing in his first game for the Bengals. He was signed in 2020, but missed the whole season with a pectoral injury.

KEY NUMBER

70.7 percent: Burrow's completion rate through three games.

NEXT STEPS

Keep up the momentum and be fresh for Thursday. Ignore the pregame hype over Meyer and Burrow meeting again. Keep Burrow upright so he can do his thing.

Caption Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) catches a touchdown pass in front of Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) during the second half an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar Credit: Gene J. Puskar

