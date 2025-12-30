After beating Steelers, Stefanski and Browns are on to Cincinnati as his future remains uncertain

Cleveland prevented Pittsburgh from wrapping up the AFC North with a 13-6 victory on Sunday. That came one week after a 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Sunday's win was Cleveland's fourth of the season, and the team surpassed its victory total from 2024. If the Browns can post consecutive wins for the first time since 2023, that would bolster Stefanski's chances for a seventh season in Cleveland.

If owner Jimmy Haslam decides to move on from Stefanski though, he would be a top candidate elsewhere. Stefanski would not answer if he has had discussions about his future.

“I understand the question. I never get into those types of discussions. All I care about is finding a way to go 1-0 versus the Bengals," he said, “As you can imagine, my sole focus is on this game versus Cincinnati, but I also would tell you I’m privileged to have this job.”

Shedeur Sanders improved to 2-4 as a starting quarterback despite struggling in the second half. Sanders has shown improved footwork and decision-making while playing behind a makeshift offensive line. Sanders went into the game without his leading running back after Quinshon Judkins suffered a broken leg against the Bills. His leading receiver, tight end Harold Fannin Jr., played only two series after aggravating a groin injury.

While some Browns fans might have lamented the win because it dropped Cleveland a couple of spots down in the draft order, Myles Garrett made it abundantly clear that no one in the locker room signed up to lose.

“I don’t care what the situation is with the record. Not a single one of us want to line up and lay down to a team or a man that’s in front of us," he said. "No, we got put here in this place or selected, whatever it was — drafted to come here and win. Has it always been that way? No, but I’ll be damned if I’m just going to go out there and lay down to another team just because we want some more draft picks. That’s not me.”

What’s working

The defense didn't allow a touchdown for the second game this season and the fifth time since Jim Schwartz became defensive coordinator in 2023. It is the fifth time since the Browns returned in 1999 that they haven't given up a touchdown in at least two games in a season.

What needs help

Getting the offense out of its second-half rut. The Browns are averaging 120.7 yards after halftime in Shedeur Sanders' six starts, the fifth-lowest average in the league and nearly 40 yards lower than the 159.8-yard average in the first half. Opponents are also outscoring the Browns 60-38 in the third and fourth quarters the past six weeks.

Stock up

CB Tyson Campbell was targeted seven times and allowed three receptions for only 17 yards. Campbell forced a tight passing window on four of the targets and had two passes defensed.

Stock down

S Rayshawn Jenkins was called for taunting after the Browns got a third down stop on the Steelers second series. The drive continued because of the penalty and Chris Boswell's first field goal got the Steelers within 10-3.

Injuries

Guards Wyatt Teller (calf) and Tevin Jenkins (concussion) also left Sunday's game.

Key numbers

22: Sacks this season for Garrett

1: Sacks needed by Garrett to pass Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt for the single-season record. Cincinnati's Joe Burrow is Garrett's most-sacked quarterback.

6: Touchdown catches by Fannin, the most by a Browns rookie since Andre Davis also had six in 2002.

12: Consecutive field goals by Andre Szmyt.

What’s next

The Browns wrap up the regular season at Cincinnati against a Bengals squad that has outscored their opponents 82-35 the past two games. Cincinnati won the Week 1 matchup 17-16 and has a four-game winning streak in the "Battle of Ohio."

