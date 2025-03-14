Adin Hill makes 27 saves and Vegas Golden Knights beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-0

Pavel Dorofeyev scored and Tomas Hertl had two assists for the Golden Knights.

Elvis Merzlikins made 25 saves for the Blue Jackets, who have lost two in a row and four of five.

Roy converted a pass from Jack Eichel during a power play at 12:00 of the first for a 1-0 lead on the Golden Knights’ first shot of the game. The Blue Jackets at that point had 18 with eight on goal.

Saad made it 2-0 at 19:01 before Dorofeyev’s goal a 12:17 of the second.

Alex Pietrangelo made it 4-0 with an empty-net goal in the third.

Takeaways

Golden Knights: Saad continues to shine after signing as a free agent on Jan. 31. He has three goals in the past four games and five in 13 games for the Golden Knights.

Blue Jackets: It was a rude homecoming after a 1-3-0 trip. The Blue Jackets played the first of four consecutive games at home.

Key moment

The Blue Jackets had a chance to tie it 1-1 when Dorofeyev was called for a double minor for high-sticking at 14:13 of the first period. Columbus had one quality chance but the Golden Knights had two shots on the successful kills and Saad soon made it 2-0.

Key stat

Eichel has nine assists during a seven-game point streak. His assist set the franchise record for points in a season with 79 (20 goals, 59 assists). William Karlsson had 43 goals and 35 assists in the 2017-18 season.

Up next

Both teams are in action on Saturday when the Blue Jackets host the New York Rangers and the Golden Knights play at the Buffalo Sabres.

