Adebayo scores 30 points, Heat pull away to beat Cavs

The Heat (45-23) moved 2 1/2 games clear of idle Milwaukee in the Eastern Conference standings, plus three games up on Philadelphia and four games ahead of Chicago — which leads Boston by percentage points for the East’s No. 4 spot. Cleveland remained sixth, six games back of the Heat but still ahead of Toronto in the race for the final playoff berth outside of the play-in round.

Cleveland’s biggest lead was five, coming early in the third quarter. The Cavs opened the half on a 6-0 run, making their first two shots.

The rest of the third was all Miami.

Butler and Adebayo each had five points in the 13-0 spurt that put the Heat up for good; they each had four points in the 11-0 run later that gave Miami the 17-point lead.

Miami was without Caleb Martin, who took an awkward fall in Wednesday in a loss to Phoenix and hyperextended his left knee. It was no worse than that, though, and the Heat held him out despite his efforts to convince coach Erik Spoelstra otherwise before the game.

“Considering how awkward it looked, this is great news,” Spoelstra said.

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: Cleveland missed its first nine shots. ... The Cavs aren’t sure how long All-Star center Jarrett Allen (broken finger on his left hand) will be out. “There’s a process of seeing the specialist and then ... there’s decisions that have to be made on the treatment to rehab,” coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. ... Caris LeVert (sprained right foot) did a pregame on-court workout but missed his eighth consecutive contest.

Heat: Miami had its usual starters — Adebayo, Butler, P.J. Tucker, Kyle Lowry and Duncan Robinson — together for just the 25th time in 68 games this season. ... Miami’s 9-0 run to start the game matched its best spurt to open a contest this season. The Heat also led New York 9-0 on Jan. 26. ... At 45-23, the Heat are on pace to finish with the seventh-best record in the franchise’s 34 seasons.

I KNOW YOU

Spoelstra played with Mobley’s father, Eric Mobley, in college at Portland. “He just looks exactly like him,” Spoelstra said.

1,000 DOWN

The game was the 1,000th to be completed in the NBA this season. Starting Saturday, the league will have 227 games remaining of the scheduled 1,230 that will be played before the play-in tournament begins in a month.

WINNERS AGAIN

All Cleveland needs is four wins in its final 16 games to finish with a winning record this season. It’ll be the first time a Cavaliers team — without LeBron James — finishes over .500 since the 1997-98 squad went 47-35.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: At Chicago on Saturday.

Heat: Host Minnesota on Saturday.

Caption Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) fouls Cleveland Cavaliers guard Tim Frazier (10) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 11, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Caption Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (21) swats the ball away from Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 11, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Caption Cleveland Cavaliers guard Tim Frazier (10) drives to the basket as Miami Heat guard Duncan Robinson (55) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 11, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Caption Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Tim Frazier (10) go after a loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 11, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Caption Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) is pressured to pass the ball by Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 11, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Caption Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) dribbles past Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker (17) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 11, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)