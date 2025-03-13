Adams, Lewis lead Toledo to 90-85 overtime win over Ohio in MAC Tournament

CLEVELAND (AP) — Isaiah Adams scored 26 points and Sam Lewis added eight in the overtime as No. 4 seed Toledo beat fifth-seeded Ohio 90-85 on Thursday in the Mid-American Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

Adams shot 7 for 13 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 10 of 12 from the free-throw line for the Rockets (18-14). Lewis scored 21 points while shooting 9 for 21, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc and added three steals and four blocks. Sonny Wilson shot 6 of 14 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.