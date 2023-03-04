X
Adams, Jack lead Buffalo over Miami (OH) 68-63

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Isaiah Adams scored 16 points and Isaac Jack secured the victory with a free throw with 47 seconds left as Buffalo knocked off Miami (OH) 68-63 on Friday night.

Adams added five rebounds for the Bulls (15-16, 9-9 Mid-American Conference). LaQuill Hardnett scored 13 points and added five rebounds. Zid Powell recorded 12 points and was 3 of 15 shooting, including 0 for 4 from distance, and went 6 for 7 from the line.

Anderson Mirambeaux led the way for the RedHawks (12-19, 6-12) with 18 points. Morgan Safford added 14 points for Miami (OH). Mekhi Lairy also recorded 11 points and seven assists.

Adams scored six points in the first half and Buffalo went into halftime trailing 38-29. Hardnett scored a team-high 12 points for Buffalo in the second half. Buffalo outscored Miami (OH) by 14 points over the final half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

