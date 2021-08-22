Adam Buksa scores twice, Revolution beat FC Cincinnati 4-1

New England (15-3-4) has won seven of its last nine games, including the last four in a row. The Revolution have 49 points after 22 games, tied for the most at this stage of a season in MLS history with 2019 Los Angeles FC.

Henry Kessler played a low ball-in that was parried by goalkeeper Przemyslaw Tyton, and Buchanan put away a one-touch shot to give the Revolution a 1-0 lead in the seventh minute. Boateng's volley of Buchanan's cross made it 2-0 in the 21st.